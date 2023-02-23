Cody Harvey, Founder of Kennected, Inc. Is Changing the Way CEO's Travel While Saving the Planet

Cody Harvey is leading corporate initiative to reduce carbon footprint by traveling differently.

While most CEOs are concerned with image and travel on private jets, one CEO is more concerned with his carbon footprint and taking travel back to the railway.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennected, Inc, a leading sales and marketing automation platform, is actively championing a corporate initiative to reduce its carbon footprint via the railway. President of Kennected, Cody Harvey, is leading the way in bringing corporate travel back to the railway. In a world where many CEOs are opting for private jets, Cody Harvey is showing that it is possible to travel in style and comfort on America's railways. Most recently, Harvey took the California Zephyr from Indiana to Salt Lake City and was impressed by the accommodations and the ability to work while on the go.

"Taking the train is an opportunity to slow down and appreciate the journey," said Harvey, "It's a chance to relax, to be productive, and to experience the beauty of our country. Plus, with the excellent amenities and accommodations available on Amtrak, it's just as comfortable as flying, if not more so." Cody's decision to travel by train is not just a personal preference, but also part of his commitment to reducing his carbon footprint. Trains are one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation, with significantly lower carbon emissions compared to airplanes or cars. While traveling by train is not always an option for Harvey, when he has the opportunity, he prefers to travel by means that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Corporate responsibility in terms of carbon footprint refers to a company's commitment to reducing its negative impact on the environment by minimizing its greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices. This can include reducing energy usage, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, promoting recycling and waste reduction, and encouraging environmentally friendly transportation.

Like many corporate executives Harvey is committed to promoting sustainable practices and reducing the company's carbon footprint. He believes that it is the responsibility of every business to minimize its negative impact on the environment. In his words, "Corporate responsibility isn't just a buzzword, it's a real commitment that every business should make. We all have a responsibility to protect our planet, and it starts with taking proactive steps to reduce our carbon footprint. At Kennected, we take this responsibility seriously and are committed to doing our part to create a more sustainable future."

Cody Harvey understands that reducing carbon footprint is a critical aspect of corporate social responsibility, and he and his company are committed to leading the way in this regard. "At Kennected, we believe in making a positive impact in the world, and reducing our environmental impact is one way to do that," added Harvey. "Taking the train is just one small step that we can take to contribute to a more sustainable future. If we all do something small everyday-the results will be astronomical".

As a company, Kennected, Inc is committed to innovation and leadership, and Harvey's decision to take the train is a prime example of that. By embracing a more sustainable and conscious way of traveling when available, Harvey is setting an example for other leaders to follow. "We are proud to have Cody as our leader in sustainability and regenerative processes and to be a part of a company that values forward-thinking," said a spokesperson for Kennected, Inc. "Cody is a true leader, and his decision to travel by train is just one example of his commitment to making a positive impact on the world."

Kennected, Inc is excited to see more people following in Harvey’s footsteps and discovering the joys of traveling by train.