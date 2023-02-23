Kim’s Hope Announces Dynamic Leader as New Chairman
Brain cancer non-profit Kim’s Hope has announced Lance Kawaguchi as its new board of directors chairman.
I’m particularly attracted to the organization’s scholarship program providing college education funding for children of a parent whose life has been taken by brain cancer.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim’s Hope, a U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to reducing financial stress for brain cancer patients and their families, has announced Lance Kawaguchi as the new chairman of its board of directors. The appointment brings to the organization a leader who has rapidly transformed and improved multiple cancer charities globally.
Mr. Kawaguchi has experienced firsthand the impacts of cancer, losing his mother to the disease in 2016. In her memory, he has committed to utilizing his skills and talents to positively impact and drive change in the cancer research sector.
The rapid rise of Mr. Kawaguchi’s profile as a cancer research non-profit sector leader follows a successful 25-year career in finance and banking. He had previously been managing director for two HSBC global groups, as well as global head of oil and gas for ANZ and Iraq country head for Standard Chartered Bank. Mr. Kawaguchi has been named 2022 CEO Magazine Global Not-For-Profit Executive of the Year and 2022 Third Sector CEO of the Year. No CEO prior has ever received both prestigious recognitions, let alone within the same year.
On December 2, 2022, Mr. Kawaguchi represented Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in ringing the bell to open trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange, offering tremendous exposure for Australia’s leading brain cancer research and patient advocacy charity and its newly incorporated independent U.S. affiliate.
“I am always looking for organizations that move quickly and mirror the sense of urgency carried by brain cancer patients and their loved ones,” says Mr. Kawaguchi. “This is what is needed, rather than institutions and boards that are bureaucratic or otherwise slow to move for the cancer community they are tasked to serve.”
“Additionally, I’m particularly attracted to the organization’s scholarship program providing college education funding for children of a parent whose life has been taken by brain cancer,” he adds. “My mother was a schoolteacher who, serendipitously, was also a student at Oregon State University, the alma mater of Kim Veenhuis , in whose memory Kim’s Hope was established.”
“The way in which Lance can design and execute strategies successfully and quickly is inspiring, and we’re honored to have him join Kim’s Hope as board chairman,” states the organization’s founder, Todd Veenhuis. “Lance has proven himself to be a transformational and visionary leader whose drive, determination and professional experience have uniquely positioned him as both an amplifier of well-run yet small or young cancer charities and a change agent of troubled yet larger or more established ones.”
Since January 2021, Mr. Kawaguchi has been CEO of Australia-based Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. Over the course of the subsequent 25 months, he has served as chairman of the board of Hong Kong-based Asian Fund for Cancer Research and a member of the board of Maryland-based National Foundation for Cancer Research. Earlier this winter he became chairman of the board of Miami-based Glioblastoma Research Organization. Among other roles, he is also the founder of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation America and a strategic advisor to the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund.
About Kim’s Hope
Founded in memory of Kimberly Veenhuis, who lost her life to glioblastoma in August 2021 at the age of 53, Kim’s Hope demonstrates the love of Christ by raising and distributing funds directly to families facing the same diagnosis of glioblastoma. Our mission is to help ensure the best possible care, in the best environment of care for the patient and caregiver. In their time of need, Kim’s Hope will help alleviate some financial stress points so the patient and caregiver can focus their attention on treatment, care and recovery. To learn more, visit https://kimshope.org/.
