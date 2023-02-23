FERNANDO GUALLAR CAST IN TWO US PROJECTS
The Spanish star will appear in two projects backed by Integral Artists.
Fernando brings a fresh attitude to this project, being a very successful actor beloved by foreign audiences.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Luis Miguel’s actor Fernando Guallar has signed on for two projects filming stateside. The Spaniard is fresh off his nomination for ‘Best Actor’ for his work in ‘Explota Explota’.
In the first project, Guallar will play one of the leading roles of the movie, Ben Kramer, who will fight tirelessly to find out the real traitor's identity. The PGA producer’s credits include a variety of genres, among them: the awarded HBO mega-hit 'Big Little Lies' by Jean-Marc Valeé, Showtime's 'Weeds', BBC/AMC drama 'Hustle', Oscar-nominated 'Logan', blockbuster 'Jumanji', and comedy 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'.
In the second project, Guallar will show his range where he will play the lead in the series ‘Wolfy’ , calling on him to play the role of Italiano-American gangster Clementi. New Nebula Content is producing after a long developmental process.
Guallar’s other credits include ‘My Heart Goes Boom!,’ ‘In Family I Trust,’ ‘Patria,’ or ‘Velvet Collection’.
In a quote, producers expressed excitement at the attachment of Guallar. “Fernando brings a fresh attitude to this project, being a very successful actor beloved by foreign audiences. His skills and his knowledge of diverse languages are going to help to give form to the leading role. We know no one else can play these parts.”
Up next for Guallar are movies ‘Blind Date’ and ‘The Tenderness’ and the series ‘Red Queen’ for Amazon Prime. He has also been cast in the movie ‘Serendipia’ which will start filming in Spain and Mexico imminently.
