Senate Resolution 28 Printer's Number 319

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - communities if a disaster occurs; and

WHEREAS, 2-1-1 connects volunteers and donors with

organizations that can leverage resources to meet the needs of

the community; and

WHEREAS, 2-1-1 collects data about information and referral

requests which can be used to inform State and local governments

as well as community service organizations in assessing needs

and planning services; and

WHEREAS, Through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2-1-1

connected more than 1 million Pennsylvanians to community

resources; and

WHEREAS, The PA 2-1-1 system provides real-time health and

human services data for each zip code across this Commonwealth

as well as counties, regions, congressional and legislative

districts and school districts; and

WHEREAS, The 2-1-1 system offers a stable Statewide

infrastructure that can be used in a broad variety of ways to

streamline and enhance the work of State government; and

WHEREAS, The PA 2-1-1 system eases the burden on Commonwealth

departments by helping to reduce the number of misdirected

calls; and

WHEREAS, The United Way in this Commonwealth deserves

recognition for playing a role in the development and

implementation of the PA 2-1-1 system; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate February 11, 2023, as "PA

2-1-1 Day" in Pennsylvania.

