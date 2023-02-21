Senate Resolution 28 Printer's Number 319
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - communities if a disaster occurs; and
WHEREAS, 2-1-1 connects volunteers and donors with
organizations that can leverage resources to meet the needs of
the community; and
WHEREAS, 2-1-1 collects data about information and referral
requests which can be used to inform State and local governments
as well as community service organizations in assessing needs
and planning services; and
WHEREAS, Through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2-1-1
connected more than 1 million Pennsylvanians to community
resources; and
WHEREAS, The PA 2-1-1 system provides real-time health and
human services data for each zip code across this Commonwealth
as well as counties, regions, congressional and legislative
districts and school districts; and
WHEREAS, The 2-1-1 system offers a stable Statewide
infrastructure that can be used in a broad variety of ways to
streamline and enhance the work of State government; and
WHEREAS, The PA 2-1-1 system eases the burden on Commonwealth
departments by helping to reduce the number of misdirected
calls; and
WHEREAS, The United Way in this Commonwealth deserves
recognition for playing a role in the development and
implementation of the PA 2-1-1 system; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate February 11, 2023, as "PA
2-1-1 Day" in Pennsylvania.
