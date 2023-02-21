Senate Bill 364 Printer's Number 308

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - (iii) Projects on lands that are known to be

currently contaminated by the release of regulated

substances as defined in section 103 of the act of May

19, 1995 (P.L.4, No.2), known as the Land Recycling and

Environmental Remediation Standards Act.

(iv) Transmission projects.

(5) If a permit application is denied, the department or

conservation district shall notify the applicant in writing

within five business days of denying the permit application.

The notification shall specify the justification for denying

the permit application, including citing the relevant law or

regulation of this Commonwealth which is not sufficiently

addressed in the permit.

Section 4. Compliance with laws of this Commonwealth.

The department or a conservation district shall utilize a

general permit to implement this act. The general permit shall

impose only those terms that are strictly necessary to ensure

compliance with the laws of this Commonwealth administered by

the department.

Section 5. Fees.

A permit application shall be accompanied by a $500

administrative filing fee, plus an additional $100 for each

disturbed acre. Fees shall be paid to the primary reviewing

entity in the event that both the department and a conservation

district complete the review. No earlier than three years after

the effective date of this section, the Environmental Quality

Board may, by regulation, increase the fee to cover the

administrative costs of processing the permit applications.

Section 6. Quarterly reports.

(a) Contents.--The department shall submit a quarterly

