Senate Bill 365 Printer's Number 309

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 309

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

365

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, REGAN, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, YAW,

PENNYCUICK, BAKER, COSTA, ROBINSON AND KANE,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in interpretation and

definitions, further providing for definitions; and, in

liability and compensation, further providing for

compensation for post-traumatic stress injury.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 109 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,

No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended by

adding definitions to read:

Section 109. In addition to the definitions set forth in

this article, the following words and phrases when used in this

act shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"First responder" means an individual who is a professional

or volunteer firefighter, a member of a volunteer ambulance

