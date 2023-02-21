Senate Bill 373 Printer's Number 316
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 316
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
373
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, STEFANO, DILLON, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, BROWN,
BREWSTER, LAUGHLIN AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled
"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration
thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery
Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of
funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes
from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"
in State lottery, further providing for definitions and
providing for disclosure of certain prizewinner identities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 302 of the act of August 26, 1971
(P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, is amended by
adding a definition to read:
Section 302. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Revenue of the Commonwealth.
* * *
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
