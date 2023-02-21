Senate Bill 375 Printer's Number 318

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 318

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

375

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, PENNYCUICK,

BREWSTER, DILLON, ROBINSON, STEFANO, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO,

REGAN AND LANGERHOLC, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, further

providing for CPR instruction and providing for procedures

regarding response to cardiac arrest and for donations for

use related to CPR and AED instruction; and, in school health

services, repealing provisions relating to automatic external

defibrillators and providing for availability and

specifications of automated external defibrillators.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1205.4 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1205.4. CPR and Use of AED Instruction.--(a) School

entities shall [be required to offer a cardiopulmonary

resuscitation training (CPR) class] make available to the school

entity's employes and volunteers instruction in the principles

and techniques of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the

use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) on school

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22