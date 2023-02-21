Senate Bill 375 Printer's Number 318
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 318
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
375
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, PENNYCUICK,
BREWSTER, DILLON, ROBINSON, STEFANO, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO,
REGAN AND LANGERHOLC, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, further
providing for CPR instruction and providing for procedures
regarding response to cardiac arrest and for donations for
use related to CPR and AED instruction; and, in school health
services, repealing provisions relating to automatic external
defibrillators and providing for availability and
specifications of automated external defibrillators.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1205.4 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1205.4. CPR and Use of AED Instruction.--(a) School
entities shall [be required to offer a cardiopulmonary
resuscitation training (CPR) class] make available to the school
entity's employes and volunteers instruction in the principles
and techniques of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the
use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) on school
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22