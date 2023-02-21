Senate Bill 367 Printer's Number 310
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 310
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
367
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, COLLETT,
DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, ROBINSON
AND REGAN, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 16, 1998 (P.L.980, No.129),
entitled "An act providing for a waiver of tuition and other
fees for children of certain deceased police officers,
National Guard members, firefighters and correction employees
at community colleges and State-owned and State-related
institutions of higher education and for additional powers
and duties of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance
Agency and the Department of General Services," extending
benefits to certain surviving spouses; and further providing
for title of act, for short title, for definitions, for
Postsecondary Educational Gratuity Program, for report to
General Assembly and for retroactivity.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares that it
is the intent of this act to recognize the ultimate sacrifice
made by police officers, firefighters, correction employees,
sheriffs and deputy sheriffs and National Guard members killed
in the performance of their duties by providing a postsecondary
educational gratuity for their children or surviving spouses at
community colleges and State-owned or State-related institutions
in this Commonwealth.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22