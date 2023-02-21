Senate Bill 367 Printer's Number 310

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 310

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

367

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, COLLETT,

DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, ROBINSON

AND REGAN, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 16, 1998 (P.L.980, No.129),

entitled "An act providing for a waiver of tuition and other

fees for children of certain deceased police officers,

National Guard members, firefighters and correction employees

at community colleges and State-owned and State-related

institutions of higher education and for additional powers

and duties of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance

Agency and the Department of General Services," extending

benefits to certain surviving spouses; and further providing

for title of act, for short title, for definitions, for

Postsecondary Educational Gratuity Program, for report to

General Assembly and for retroactivity.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares that it

is the intent of this act to recognize the ultimate sacrifice

made by police officers, firefighters, correction employees,

sheriffs and deputy sheriffs and National Guard members killed

in the performance of their duties by providing a postsecondary

educational gratuity for their children or surviving spouses at

community colleges and State-owned or State-related institutions

in this Commonwealth.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22