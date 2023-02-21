Senate Bill 368 Printer's Number 311
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - aggregate maximum of $2,400 over a four-year service period.
(c) Availability.--The tuition credit may be utilized for a
course offered by the community college provided that available
classroom space permits and that tuition-paying students
constitute the minimum number required for the course.
(d) Construction.--Nothing in this act shall be construed to
prohibit a community college from requiring registration and lab
fees for individuals attending courses under this act.
Section 4. Eligibility.
In order for a volunteer or a volunteer's dependent child or
spouse to be eligible to receive tuition credit, the volunteer
must agree to serve as a member of a volunteer fire company,
volunteer ambulance service or volunteer rescue squad for a
minimum of four years and sign an agreement with the volunteer
organization pledging four years of service in exchange for the
tuition credit. Following each year of active volunteer
services, the volunteer organization shall provide the State
Fire Commissioner with a letter verifying that the volunteer has
been a member in good standing for the past 12 months.
Section 5. Verification of service.
Upon being accepted and enrolled in a community college, the
volunteer, dependent child or spouse shall provide the community
college with a sworn or official statement of fact by the
commissioner attesting that the volunteer has performed the
service required for the tuition credit. Upon completion of each
semester, the volunteer shall submit a transcript to the
commissioner to be maintained in a permanent record. The
volunteer, dependent child or spouse must maintain a "C" grade
average in order to continue eligibility for the tuition credit
program.
