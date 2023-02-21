Senate Bill 368 Printer's Number 311

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - aggregate maximum of $2,400 over a four-year service period.

(c) Availability.--The tuition credit may be utilized for a

course offered by the community college provided that available

classroom space permits and that tuition-paying students

constitute the minimum number required for the course.

(d) Construction.--Nothing in this act shall be construed to

prohibit a community college from requiring registration and lab

fees for individuals attending courses under this act.

Section 4. Eligibility.

In order for a volunteer or a volunteer's dependent child or

spouse to be eligible to receive tuition credit, the volunteer

must agree to serve as a member of a volunteer fire company,

volunteer ambulance service or volunteer rescue squad for a

minimum of four years and sign an agreement with the volunteer

organization pledging four years of service in exchange for the

tuition credit. Following each year of active volunteer

services, the volunteer organization shall provide the State

Fire Commissioner with a letter verifying that the volunteer has

been a member in good standing for the past 12 months.

Section 5. Verification of service.

Upon being accepted and enrolled in a community college, the

volunteer, dependent child or spouse shall provide the community

college with a sworn or official statement of fact by the

commissioner attesting that the volunteer has performed the

service required for the tuition credit. Upon completion of each

semester, the volunteer shall submit a transcript to the

commissioner to be maintained in a permanent record. The

volunteer, dependent child or spouse must maintain a "C" grade

average in order to continue eligibility for the tuition credit

program.

