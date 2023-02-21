Senate Bill 370 Printer's Number 313

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 313

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

370

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, COLLETT, COSTA,

TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA AND SAVAL,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Establishing the LGBTQ Senior Community Grant Program;

conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of

Aging; and making an appropriation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the LGBTQ Senior

Community Grant Program Act.

Section 2. Declaration of policy.

(a) Purpose of program.--The purpose of the LGBTQ Senior

Community Grant Program is to facilitate the social, emotional

and physical well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and

transgender seniors in this Commonwealth by the establishment

of, and support for, community-based services, programs and

activities that support LGBTQ seniors and the LGBTQ community.

(b) Use of grants.--By establishing the LGBTQ Senior

Community Grant Program, the General Assembly intends that

grants provided under this act be used to provide support to

