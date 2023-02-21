Senate Bill 370 Printer's Number 313
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 313
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
370
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, COLLETT, COSTA,
TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA AND SAVAL,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Establishing the LGBTQ Senior Community Grant Program;
conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of
Aging; and making an appropriation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the LGBTQ Senior
Community Grant Program Act.
Section 2. Declaration of policy.
(a) Purpose of program.--The purpose of the LGBTQ Senior
Community Grant Program is to facilitate the social, emotional
and physical well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender seniors in this Commonwealth by the establishment
of, and support for, community-based services, programs and
activities that support LGBTQ seniors and the LGBTQ community.
(b) Use of grants.--By establishing the LGBTQ Senior
Community Grant Program, the General Assembly intends that
grants provided under this act be used to provide support to
