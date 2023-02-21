Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 321
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - private business, a nonprofit corporation organized for
community development purposes under 26 U.S.C. § 501 (relating
to exemption from tax or corporations, certain trusts, etc.) or
a redevelopment authority created and organized under the act of
May 24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the Urban Redevelopment
Law.
"Grant." A grant awarded as part of the Rural Coworking and
Innovation Center Grant Program.
"Grant program." The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center
Grant Program.
"Institution of higher education." An independent
institution of higher education, a community college, a State-
related institution or a member institution of the State System
of Higher Education.
"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,
township or home rule, optional plan or optional charter
municipality, municipal authority in this Commonwealth and an
entity formed under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 23 Subch. A (relating to
intergovernmental cooperation).
"Rural county." A county that is defined as rural by the
Center for Rural Pennsylvania according to the most recent
census.
"Rural municipality." A municipality, located within a
nonrural county, that is defined as rural by the Center for
Rural Pennsylvania, according to the most recent census.
Section 3. The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant
Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Rural Coworking and Innovation
Center Grant Program is established and shall be administered by
the department.
20230SB0377PN0321 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30