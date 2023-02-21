Senate Bill 386 Printer's Number 330
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 330
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
386
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, KANE,
DILLON, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND SAVAL,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),
entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay
because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the
Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"
further providing for wage rates and for collection of unpaid
wages.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 17, 1959
(P.L.1913, No.694), known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended by
adding subsections to read:
Section 3. Wage Rates.--* * *
(c) It shall be an unlawful practice for an employer to:
(1) Require as a condition of employment that an employe
refrain from inquiring about, discussing or disclosing
information about the amount of the employe's wages or any other
employe's wages, including by requiring an employe to sign a
waiver or other document that purports to deny the employe the
right to inquire about, discuss, share or disclose the amount of
