Senate Bill 386 Printer's Number 330

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 330

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

386

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, KANE,

DILLON, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND SAVAL,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay

because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the

Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"

further providing for wage rates and for collection of unpaid

wages.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 17, 1959

(P.L.1913, No.694), known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended by

adding subsections to read:

Section 3. Wage Rates.--* * *

(c) It shall be an unlawful practice for an employer to:

(1) Require as a condition of employment that an employe

refrain from inquiring about, discussing or disclosing

information about the amount of the employe's wages or any other

employe's wages, including by requiring an employe to sign a

waiver or other document that purports to deny the employe the

right to inquire about, discuss, share or disclose the amount of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

