Senate Bill 393 Printer's Number 336

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 336

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

393

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, KANE,

DILLON, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS AND SAVAL,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, further

providing for qualifications; and, in certification of

teachers, further providing for State certificates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1109(a) and 1202 of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

are amended to read:

Section 1109. Qualifications.--(a) Every teacher employed

to teach in the public schools of this Commonwealth must be a

person of good moral character, must be at least eighteen years

of age, and must be a citizen of the United States: Provided,

That citizenship may be waived:

(1) in the case of exchange teachers not permanently

employed, and teachers employed for the purpose of teaching

foreign languages, including special teachers who speak the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

