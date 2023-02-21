Senate Bill 393 Printer's Number 336
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 336
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
393
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, KANE,
DILLON, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS AND SAVAL,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in professional employees, further
providing for qualifications; and, in certification of
teachers, further providing for State certificates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1109(a) and 1202 of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
are amended to read:
Section 1109. Qualifications.--(a) Every teacher employed
to teach in the public schools of this Commonwealth must be a
person of good moral character, must be at least eighteen years
of age, and must be a citizen of the United States: Provided,
That citizenship may be waived:
(1) in the case of exchange teachers not permanently
employed, and teachers employed for the purpose of teaching
foreign languages, including special teachers who speak the
