Senate Bill 390 Printer's Number 333

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 333

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

390

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA

AND SAVAL, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for immunization required and penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1303(d) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1303. Immunization Required; Penalty.--* * *

(d) (1) The provisions of this section shall not apply in

the case of any child whose parent or guardian [objects in

writing to such immunization on religious grounds.] submits in

lieu of a certificate of vaccination a written objection of

religious belief or moral or ethical conviction.

(2) The objection shall be on a form developed by the

Department of Health that includes a certification by a person

authorized to administer immunizations within this Commonwealth

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20