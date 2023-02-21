Senate Bill 390 Printer's Number 333
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 333
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
390
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA
AND SAVAL, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further
providing for immunization required and penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1303(d) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1303. Immunization Required; Penalty.--* * *
(d) (1) The provisions of this section shall not apply in
the case of any child whose parent or guardian [objects in
writing to such immunization on religious grounds.] submits in
lieu of a certificate of vaccination a written objection of
religious belief or moral or ethical conviction.
(2) The objection shall be on a form developed by the
Department of Health that includes a certification by a person
authorized to administer immunizations within this Commonwealth
