Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,496 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 35 Printer's Number 352

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 352

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

35

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,

COLEMAN, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COMITTA, SCHWANK,

HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, COLLETT, COSTA, MILLER, DILLON AND

BREWSTER, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2023 as "Disabilities Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On October 27, 1955, the Pennsylvania General

Assembly passed the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which

prohibited discrimination in the areas of employment, housing

and public accommodations on the basis of race, color, familial

status, religious creed, ancestry, handicap or disability, age,

sex and national origin; and

WHEREAS, On September 26, 1973, the Congress of the United

States passed the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was the

precursor to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act

of 1990, and prohibited the Federal Government, as an employer,

from discriminating against qualified individuals with

disabilities; and

WHEREAS, On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed

into law the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which

served as the world's first comprehensive civil rights law for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 35 Printer's Number 352

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.