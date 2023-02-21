Senate Resolution 35 Printer's Number 352
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 352
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
35
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,
COLEMAN, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COMITTA, SCHWANK,
HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, COLLETT, COSTA, MILLER, DILLON AND
BREWSTER, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of March 2023 as "Disabilities Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, On October 27, 1955, the Pennsylvania General
Assembly passed the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which
prohibited discrimination in the areas of employment, housing
and public accommodations on the basis of race, color, familial
status, religious creed, ancestry, handicap or disability, age,
sex and national origin; and
WHEREAS, On September 26, 1973, the Congress of the United
States passed the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was the
precursor to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act
of 1990, and prohibited the Federal Government, as an employer,
from discriminating against qualified individuals with
disabilities; and
WHEREAS, On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed
into law the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which
served as the world's first comprehensive civil rights law for
