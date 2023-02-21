Senate Resolution 35 Printer's Number 352

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 352

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

35

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,

COLEMAN, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COMITTA, SCHWANK,

HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, COLLETT, COSTA, MILLER, DILLON AND

BREWSTER, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2023 as "Disabilities Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On October 27, 1955, the Pennsylvania General

Assembly passed the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which

prohibited discrimination in the areas of employment, housing

and public accommodations on the basis of race, color, familial

status, religious creed, ancestry, handicap or disability, age,

sex and national origin; and

WHEREAS, On September 26, 1973, the Congress of the United

States passed the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was the

precursor to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act

of 1990, and prohibited the Federal Government, as an employer,

from discriminating against qualified individuals with

disabilities; and

WHEREAS, On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed

into law the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which

served as the world's first comprehensive civil rights law for

