Senate Bill 407 Printer's Number 357

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - or for mixing in feed, unless the material is specifically
excluded by law. The term includes the addition of hemp seed or
a substance derived from hemp seed for use as feed or for mixing
in feed for a pet, specialty pet, horse or for other
nonproduction animals.
"Industrial hemp." The plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part
of the plant, whether growing or not, with a delta-9
tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a
dry-weight basis.
§ 802. Administration.
(a) Departmental duties.--The department shall have the
following duties:
(1) Implement this chapter.
(2) Notwithstanding any provision of Chapter 71
(relating to seed) and its attendant regulations, to regulate
the labeling and testing of industrial hemp and industrial
hemp seeds within this Commonwealth, including in commercial
feed.
(3) To establish, through regulation, recordkeeping
requirements necessary to administer this chapter.
(b) Secretary. -- If the secretary determines that a Federal
agency is authorized to regulate industrial hemp, the secretary
shall transmit notice of that authorization to the Legislative
Reference Bureau for publication in the next available
Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
