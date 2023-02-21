Senate Bill 407 Printer's Number 357

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - or for mixing in feed, unless the material is specifically

excluded by law. The term includes the addition of hemp seed or

a substance derived from hemp seed for use as feed or for mixing

in feed for a pet, specialty pet, horse or for other

nonproduction animals.

"Industrial hemp." The plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part

of the plant, whether growing or not, with a delta-9

tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a

dry-weight basis.

§ 802. Administration.

(a) Departmental duties.--The department shall have the

following duties:

(1) Implement this chapter.

(2) Notwithstanding any provision of Chapter 71

(relating to seed) and its attendant regulations, to regulate

the labeling and testing of industrial hemp and industrial

hemp seeds within this Commonwealth, including in commercial

feed.

(3) To establish, through regulation, recordkeeping

requirements necessary to administer this chapter.

(b) Secretary. -- If the secretary determines that a Federal

agency is authorized to regulate industrial hemp, the secretary

shall transmit notice of that authorization to the Legislative

Reference Bureau for publication in the next available

Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

