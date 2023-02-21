Senate Resolution 37 Printer's Number 355
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - with cancer; and
WHEREAS, In 2020, the International Agency for Research on
Cancer reported approximately 110,000 pediatric cancer
fatalities; and
WHEREAS, The number of pediatric cancer cases is likely
higher than what is currently reported due to the lack of
registries in countries across the globe; and
WHEREAS, Children from impoverished countries lack access to
medicines and treatment that could save their lives; and
WHEREAS, The five-year survival rate among children diagnosed
with cancer is approximately 85%; and
WHEREAS, The survival rate depends heavily on the type of
cancer and other factors; and
WHEREAS, Due to children's bodies still growing and cancer
treatments largely geared toward use on adults, children are
more likely to experience long-term side effects from treatment;
and
WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include
heart or lung problems, slowed or delayed development, changes
in sexual development and the ability to have children, learning
disabilities and increased risk of secondary forms of cancer;
and
WHEREAS, According to the American Childhood Cancer
Organization, pediatric cancer patients enter clinical trials
more often than adult patients; and
WHEREAS, Despite advancing treatments and decreasing
mortality rates, cancer remains the number one disease
associated with childhood deaths; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize February 15, 2023, as
"International Childhood Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it
20230SR0037PN0355 - 2 -
