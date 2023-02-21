Senate Resolution 37 Printer's Number 355

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - with cancer; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, the International Agency for Research on

Cancer reported approximately 110,000 pediatric cancer

fatalities; and

WHEREAS, The number of pediatric cancer cases is likely

higher than what is currently reported due to the lack of

registries in countries across the globe; and

WHEREAS, Children from impoverished countries lack access to

medicines and treatment that could save their lives; and

WHEREAS, The five-year survival rate among children diagnosed

with cancer is approximately 85%; and

WHEREAS, The survival rate depends heavily on the type of

cancer and other factors; and

WHEREAS, Due to children's bodies still growing and cancer

treatments largely geared toward use on adults, children are

more likely to experience long-term side effects from treatment;

and

WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include

heart or lung problems, slowed or delayed development, changes

in sexual development and the ability to have children, learning

disabilities and increased risk of secondary forms of cancer;

and

WHEREAS, According to the American Childhood Cancer

Organization, pediatric cancer patients enter clinical trials

more often than adult patients; and

WHEREAS, Despite advancing treatments and decreasing

mortality rates, cancer remains the number one disease

associated with childhood deaths; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize February 15, 2023, as

"International Childhood Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it

