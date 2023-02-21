Submit Release
Senate Bill 409 Printer's Number 359

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 359

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

409

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, COLEMAN,

HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, AUMENT AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for appropriation bills.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 11 of Article III be amended to read:

§ 11. Appropriation bills.

The general appropriation bill shall embrace nothing but

appropriations for a single fiscal year for the executive,

legislative and judicial departments of the Commonwealth, for

the public debt and for public schools. All other

appropriations, including supplemental appropriations for a

prior fiscal year, shall be made by separate bills, each

embracing but one subject.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

