Senate Resolution 38 Printer's Number 362

WHEREAS, Reading play scripts out loud has been found to help
at-risk middle school students become better readers; and
WHEREAS, Only 28% of public high schools in high-poverty
areas offer theater instruction; and
WHEREAS, The Educational Theatre Association envisions every
student will have access to theater taught by qualified
educators as a vital part of a well-rounded education and is
dedicated to shaping lives through theater education; and
WHEREAS, Education in the art of dance develops the knowledge
and skills required to create, perform and understand movement
as a means of artistic communication; and
WHEREAS, A comprehensive education in dance includes
improvisation, technique, choreography, performance, observation
and analysis; and
WHEREAS, Dance education engages the artistic processes of
creating, performing and critical analysis by requiring students
to read symbol systems, use critical thinking skills, excel in
nonverbal reasoning and communication, exchange ideas, work
cooperatively and collaboratively with others and interact in a
multicultural society; and
WHEREAS, Student achievement, teacher satisfaction and school
culture are improved through dance education as demonstrated by
increased reading and STEM test scores, improved memory
retention and cognitive connections and enhanced teacher and
school morale; and
WHEREAS, The National Dance Education Organization is
dedicated to advancing dance education for individuals of all
backgrounds; and
WHEREAS, Visual arts education is valuable in developing
