Senate Bill 418 Printer's Number 366

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 366

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

418

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,

COLLETT, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, MUTH, L. WILLIAMS AND

DILLON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),

entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste

tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and

the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax

credits for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation

grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for pollution

prevention programs for small business and households;

establishing the Small Business and Household Pollution

Prevention Program and management standards for small

business hazardous waste; providing for a household hazardous

waste program and for grant programs; making appropriations;

and making repeals," in Small Business and Household

Pollution Prevention Program, further providing for grants

for collection events.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 209(d) of the act of December 19, 1996

(P.L.1478, No.190), entitled "An act relating to the recycling

and reuse of waste tires; providing for the proper disposal of

waste tires and the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing

investment tax credits for utilizing waste tires; providing

remediation grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for

pollution prevention programs for small business and households;

