LITTLE WHITE LIES, THE LATEST MYSTERY BY ACCLAIMED NOVELIST MARGARET FENTON, SLATED FOR MARCH RELEASE
Little White Lies, the newest installment in Margaret Fenton’s critically acclaimed Claire Conover mystery series, will be released on March 7, 2023BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the of Little White Lies, the newest installment in her popular southern mystery series, this March. Published by Aakenbaaken & Kent, Little White Lies will be available wherever fine books are sold on March 7, 2023.
A tense, taut and timely tale featuring Birmingham, Alabama child welfare social worker protagonist Claire Conover, Little White Lies is a gripping tale about secrets, revenge, temptation and the big cost of those little white lies.
About Little White Lies: When the office of black mayoral candidate Dr. Marcus Freedman is bombed, Claire Conover is drawn into another mystery. While Marcus is found safe, his campaign manager Jason O'Dell is found dead in the rubble. Claire's office gets a call about Jason's daughter Maddie who was left at her daycare, who becomes Claire's latest charge as she investigates what happened.
But what—or who—is behind this attack? Turns out there are more questions than answers when it is revealed that Jason O’Dell is living under an assumed name—and he’s actually Jason Alsbrook, the son of a prominent local mine owner James Alsbrook. James Alsbrook and his mining company have an unseemly notoriety for having the most mining accidents and deaths in Alabama. Not surprisingly, there are many people who would wish harm to him and to his family. But who would’ve acted on that hatred?
As she works to keep little Maddie safe and find out who would’ve harmed Jason—and why—Claire uncovers a complex web of deception, secrets, and lies. As she struggles to piece together this dangerous puzzle, Claire weathers the storms in her personal life as the addition of a foster child, and a burgeoning friendship with reporter Kirk Mahoney, threaten to rip apart everything Claire holds dear. In the end, will those little white lies come with a big cost? Expect the unexpected in this mesmerizing Claire Conover mystery.
Brimming with tension and a pulse-quickening plot that races from page one, Little White Lies is a clever, confident and captivating read. Margaret Fenton delivers an unforgettable novel resplendent with seamless plotting, compelling characters, and a storyline to die for. A standout novel in Fenton’s critically acclaimed Claire Conover series, Little White Lies is not to be missed.
Margaret Fenton writes the Little mystery series featuring child welfare social worker Claire Conover. Margaret spent nearly ten years as a child and family therapist for her county’s child welfare department before focusing on writing. Hence, her work tends to reflect her interest in social causes and mental health, especially where kids are concerned. She has been a planning coordinator of Murder in the Magic City since its inception in 2003. Margaret lives in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover with her husband, a retired software developer, and their three adorable Papillons.
Aakenbaaken & Kent is a traditional, independent book publisher based in Georgia.
Maryglenn M. Warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock, Book Publicist
email us here