February 22, 2023

With a significant storm arriving this evening that is expected to bring heavy snow and sleet and create hazardous road conditions across the state, Governor Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, February 23, 2023.

“The snow arriving late tonight is expected to make driving hazardous throughout the day tomorrow,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I encourage Maine people to stay safe, plan for extra time if you must travel, and as always, give plenty of room to our plow drivers and emergency first responders as they work to keep us all safe.”

The storm arriving this evening and continuing through Friday is expected to bring significant snowfall to most of the state. The National Weather Service has forecast that southern and western Maine could see up to a foot of snow, with areas ofeastern Maine and western Maine seeing as much as seven inches. Major sleet accumulation is also expected in parts of the state. The weather is expected to impact visibility and road conditions during Thursday morning and evening commutes.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.