Invitation to media - Minister Pascale St-Onge to announce Government of Canada funding for the recovery of Quebec ski resorts

SUTTON, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, will announce Government of Canada funding for the Association des stations de ski du Québec (ASSQ).

Media representatives are invited to participate in a tour of the facilities prior to the press conference, along with representatives of Quebec's ski resorts.

Date:

Friday, February 24, 2023

Schedule:

11:10 a.m. – Tour of the facilities

11:30 a.m. – Start of the press conference

Location:

671 Maple Street

Sutton, Quebec

J0E 2K0

The press conference will also be held online on the Zoom platform.

Journalists who wish to attend this press conference in person are asked to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 8 a.m. on February 24, 2023: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca.

To attend the press conference on Zoom, journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address: https://duoson.zoom.us/j/88124883193?pwd=U0YwZDlWQnl0ZC9GUDMvdGNwVlIyZz09.

CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release on the day of the announcement.

The wearing of masks at this event will be left up to the discretion of the participants. Masks are recommended for vulnerable persons and the elderly. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID–19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure that they follow all applicable isolation directives. If in doubt, refer to the COVID–19 self–assessment tool for specific instructions based on your situation.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions