CoreLogic Acquires Roostify, Expanding Digital Mortgage Capabilities

CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, has acquired Roostify, a leading digital mortgage technology provider.

By integrating Roostify's digital mortgage technology platform with CoreLogic's robust data, analytics and workflow solutions, clients will gain critical information about borrowers and properties at the beginning of the loan process, saving both time and money. Due to limitations on when and how lenders receive data about property and borrowers, errors and loan conditions aren't exposed until much later in the process, during processing and underwriting. CoreLogic has the data assets and workflow platforms to expose critical information about the borrower and collateral much sooner, at the point of sale. Errors and conditions can be identified immediately, resulting in improved customer experience, limited processing and underwriting costs and the ability to apply the appropriate processing and underwriting resources to each loan.

"We believe that this is an important transaction for the industry. From inception, Roostify's mission has been to accelerate and streamline the home lending journey. Bringing together the power of CoreLogic's data and analytics suite with the Roostify digital lending platform allows us to accelerate the journey towards a truly data driven digital origination experience in one single platform," said Roostify co-founder & CEO, Rajesh Bhat.

"CoreLogic is committed to driving innovation throughout the mortgage manufacturing process," said Jay Kingsley, president, Mortgage Solutions at CoreLogic. "We sit on an incredible amount of data, analytics and essential workflow solutions that when properly integrated to the loan lifecycle, can deliver a better mortgage experience for borrowers as well as lenders. The Roostify acquisition will unlock our ability to quickly execute on this mission."

