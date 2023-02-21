Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.21.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Erich Shiners, 53, of Galt, has been appointed Assistant Director and Chief Counsel for the California Employment Training Panel. Shiners has served as a Member of the California Public Employment Relations Board since 2018 and has been an Adjunct Professor at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law since 2021. He was Senior Counsel at Liebert Cassidy Whitmore from 2017 to 2018. He held multiple positions at Renne Sloan Holtzman Sakai, including Partner from 2015 to 2017, Senior Counsel from 2013 to 2015 and Associate from 2011 to 2013 and 2006 to 2008. He was a Legal Advisor for the Public Employment Relations Board from 2008 to 2011. Shiners earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,012. Shiners is registered Green Party.

Matthew Sage, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, has been appointed Deputy Commander of Intel/Analysis for the State Threat Assessment Center at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Sage was an Account Executive at Echo Analytics Group from 2021 to 2022. He was a Supervisory Intelligence Specialist at the U.S. Department of the Army from 2015 to 2021. Sage was an Operations and Integrations Officer at Dyncorp International from 2012 to 2015 and a Staff Officer at Sytera LLC from 2011 to 2012. Sage was an Atmospherics Manager at AECOM/McNeill Technologies in 2011. He served as rank E-5 in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $144,588. Sage is registered without party preference.

Derek Kirk, 28, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Secretary of Climate at the Labor and Workforce Development Agency. He has been Community-Based Solutions Supervisor at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development since 2022 and was Regional Business Development Specialist there from 2020 to 2022. Kirk was Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy for Visit SLO CAL from 2019 to 2020. Kirk was President and CEO for the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce from 2018 to 2019. He was Director of Community and Government Relations for the North Orange County Chamber from 2016 to 2017. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Social Justice and Community Organizing from Prescott College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,228. Kirk is a Democrat.

Michael Young, 36, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Legislation for the Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Young has been a Legislative Representative for the California Federation of Teachers since 2020. He was a Legislative Advocate for the California Labor Federation from 2015 to 2020. Young was a Policy Analyst for SEIU Local 2015 from 2011 to 2015. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. Young is a Democrat.

Adrin Nazarian, 49, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Public Employment Relations Board. Nazarian served as a California State Assemblymember from 2012 to 2022. He was Chief of Staff for Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian from 2010 to 2012 and served as Chief of Staff for Assemblymember Paul Krekorian in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2010. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,464. Nazarian is a Democrat.

Angelina Galiteva, 56, of Fountain Valley, has been reappointed to the California Independent Systems Operator, where she has served since 2011. Galiteva has been President of New Energy Options Inc. since 2003. She was Executive Director of Strategic Planning for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power from 1997 to 2003 and a Power Analyst at the New York Power Authority from 1994 to 1997. Galiteva was a member of the Office of the Trustee for the California Independent System Operator and California Power Exchange from 1996 to 1997. Galiteva is a member of the American Bar Association and Sustain OC. She is founder and board president of Renewables 100 Policy Institute. She earned a Juris Doctor degree in Environmental and International Law and a Master of Laws degree in Energy Law from the Pace University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $40,000. Galiteva is a Democrat.

