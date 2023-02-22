Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas Board Approves 14 Percent Starting Salary Increase to $57,000 for Certified Teachers

The public charter school board president says it is investing in its teachers with a 42 percent salary increase, a $17,000 increase over the last two years.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas Governing Board approved a 14 percent increase in starting-salary teacher pay for certified teachers. The increase is part of the tuition-free charter school network’s continued efforts to attract and retain top talent, while investing in the future of the San Antonio community.The 14 percent increase in starting-salary teacher pay is the latest in a series of pay increases offered by Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas. The public charter school network has provided its teachers with a $17k base salary increase over the last two years. The increase equates to a new base salary of $57,000 for certified teachers in 2023-24.“We know that our teachers are the heart and soul of our schools, and we want to do everything we can to support them,” said Patrick Britton, Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas board president. “By increasing teacher pay, we are not only attracting top talent but also rewarding our current teachers for their hard work and dedication.”The increase in starting teacher pay will help Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas compete for top teacher talent in the highly competitive teacher job market. The increase to the starting salary for certified teachers does not include additional income that may be earned based on years of experience and education.“Legacy Traditional School is committed to providing a high-quality education to our students, and that starts with hiring and retaining the best teachers,” said Dr. Mechiel Rozas, Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas superintendent. “We believe that by investing in our teachers, we are investing in the future of our students and our community.”Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas is proud to offer its teachers competitive pay and benefits packages and is committed to supporting their professional development and growth. With the recent increase in starting teacher pay, Legacy is confident it will continue attracting and retaining top talent, ensuring its students receive the best education possible.If you are a certified teacher looking for a career in a supportive and dynamic educational environment, visit legacytraditional.org/careers to find open positions and learn more about careers at Legacy Traditional Schools – Texas. Legacy is hosting two career fairs this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, for teachers and staff interested in working for Legacy. RSVP today at: legacytraditional.org/recruitment-fair Start a legacy and make a difference in the lives of students and the community.

