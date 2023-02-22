AACUC Announces Honorary Committee for Hall of Fame Fundraiser

AACUC Credit Union Hall of Fame Honorary Committee

Credit Union Titans Unite to Raise Money at the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) announced the Honorary Committee of its biannual fundraiser – the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame (HOF) Induction Ceremony – that will take place at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on February 28, 2023.

Chairing the Honorary Committee is Ty Muse, President/CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union, with Tony Budet, President/CEO of University Federal Credit Union, serving as Vice Chair. The Honorary Committee is comprised of veteran past and present CEOs:

• John Bratsakis, MD|DC Credit Union Association

• Bill Bynum, Hope Credit Union

• Sandra DeVoe Bland, SRP Federal Credit Union

• Michael Hale, Retired, Arizona Federal Credit Union

• Bert J. Hash, Jr., Retired, MECU Credit Union

• Mark Meyer, Filene Research Institute

• Susan Mitchell, Mitchell Stankovic & Associates

• Sheilah Montgomery, FAMU Federal Credit Union

• Chuck Purvis, Coastal Credit Union

• Debbie Smith, Georgia United Credit Union

“AACUC is doing amazing things right now to advance diversity and inclusion in our credit union movement,” said Ty Muse, Honorary Committee Chair and 2022 AACUC Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. “Helping future-proof the organization to weather changing economic conditions and continue to drive meaningful change without sacrificing the value provided to the membership and industry partners was a no-brainer when I got the call to chair this impactful committee.”

The Honorary Committee promotes the event within their respective spheres of influence and serves as a catalyst to reach AACUC’s $500,000 sponsorship goal. Funds raised from the Hall of Fame event support the sustainability of the 501c3 non-profit organization.

“We have been long allies of AACUC and its mission,” said Debbie Smith, President/CEO, Georgia United Credit Union. “I can speak for my fellow committee members when I say supporting AACUC and leaning into our networks to raise funds and bring visibility to the organization is an honor and a privilege.”

Ty Muse is the President/CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union. A Certified Public Accountant, he has over 30 years in the financial services industry. Muse serves on several boards both locally and nationally and has received numerous awards. He is a strong advocate of mentorship, positivity, encouragement and leveraging a person’s passion to serve others.

Tony C. Budet has served as President/CEO of University Federal Credit Union since 2000. He is a seasoned executive, strategist and innovator who, during his 38-year tenure, has successfully guided the organization through a variety of regulatory, economic and competitive conditions. Budet serves as the 2022-2023 Chairman of the Credit Union National Association.

John Bratsakis has served as the President/CEO of the MD|DC Credit Union Association since 2011. A 35-year credit union veteran with an extensive background in operations and advocacy, he has held executive roles at Baxter Credit Union and Community Trust Credit Union. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the American Association of Credit Union Leagues.

Bill Bynum (HOF Class of 2015) leads HOPE (Hope Enterprise Corporation, Hope Credit Union and Hope Policy Institute), a financial services provider that strengthens communities, builds assets and improves lives throughout the Deep South. A pioneer in the development finance industry, he helped establish multiple credit unions and is the founding CEO of Enterprise Corporation of the Delta.

Sandra DeVoe Bland (HOF Class of 2019) is Chairman of SRP Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors. With over 26 years of SRP board experience, she became the first female and African American chairman in 2018. With over 35 years of experience, she is founder of S. J. DEVOE & Associates, where she consults and promotes personal financial literacy.

Michael Hale (HOF Class of 2015) is the retired EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of Arizona Federal Credit Union and former President/CEO of Andrews Federal Credit Union. A U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran, he served on the board of directors for multiple organizations including AACUC, World Council of Credit Unions, CUES, PSCU and the Arizona Credit Union League.

Bert J. Hash, Jr., (HOF Class of 2017) is the retired President/CEO of the Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore (MECU), Inc., a position he held for 23 years. A seasoned financial services executive with over 44 years of experience, he worked for Equitable Bank for 15 years and Provident Bank of Maryland for 12 years.

Mark Meyer is the CEO of Filene Research Institute, where he leads a team that delivers research and innovation to transform communities and lives through cooperative finance. An internationally recognized consumer finance expert, he has advised the U.S. Department of the Treasury and lectured in a variety of academic settings, including Harvard Business School.

Susan Mitchell is CEO of Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates, providing innovative consulting services to boards and CEOs. An inductee into the America’s Credit Union Museum Hall of Fame, she is a successful entrepreneur, forging paths towards diversity of thought. She is the founding Chair of Global Women’s Leadership Network, serves on the Worldwide Foundation Board and is a pioneer sponsor of CU Pride.

Sheilah Montgomery (HOF Class of 2015) is the CEO of FAMU Federal Credit Union. For over 45 years, she has advanced the credit union mission, while increasing the economic viability of individuals, businesses and communities as CEO of multiple credit unions. She is a co-founder of AACUC, is its longest serving board member and holds multiple credit union certifications.

Chuck Purvis has served as the President/CEO of Coastal Credit Union since 2012. He is the former Chairman of the National Credit Union Foundation and serves as a board member or volunteer for multiple organizations. He was a co-inventor of the uGenius Personal Teller Machine and of a digital services platform.

Debbie Smith is the President/CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. With over 30 years of experience, she is known for her civic and community work. An advocate of the credit union philosophy before joining Georgia United, she served on its Advisory Board. She has served as president and chair for multiple organizations, boards and committees.

More information: www.aacuc.org.