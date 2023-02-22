Submit Release
Statement From Secretary Fontes

"The public looks to its elected officials to pursue the interests of all Arizonans with integrity. I am deeply disappointed by the wasteful and pointless actions by a top law enforcement official who diverted thousands of hours of staff time to pursue unfounded allegations of election fraud."

"Furthermore, I am astounded that the result of this costly investigation, which thoroughly debunked these claims, was kept from the taxpayers who paid the bill. Election workers throughout the state and the nation are facing threats coming from these unfounded allegations of fraud and they deserve an apology — especially coming from an official who swore to protect them. Whether or not I was right all along, vindication is not sweet when it comes at such a cost."

