Meador Staffing Services’ Kristi Claypool Recognized as Volunteer of the Year by The Economic Alliance
Meador Staffing Services' Senior Account Manager, Kristi Claypool, was recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” for the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region!
Economic Alliance makes serving easy and has exceptional staff and leadership.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 9th of this year, Meador Staffing’s Senior Account Manager, Kristi Claypool, was recognized as the “Volunteer of the Year” for the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region!
— Kristi Claypool
This award was the only one presented at this year’s Gala, which had a record-breaking 450-plus people in attendance.
Kristi’s reward was presented by Chad Burke, the President and CEO of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. Claypool received a standing ovation when her name was called during the event. The only other person to receive this honor was keynote speaker Leif Babin, a former U.S. Navy Seal and New York Times best-selling author.
The fact that Kristi received a standing ovation speaks volumes about the respect the people of Houston have for her and her service. She is known throughout the community for her kind heart and dedication to those in need.
Since the event, Kristi has profusely thanked the Economic Alliance and those who attended the event online. On LinkedIn, for example, she said that the organization “makes serving easy” and has “exceptional staff and leadership.”
2023 is the first year the Economic Alliance has presented a Volunteer of the Year award, and Kristi was an excellent choice for the first recipient. She has served on and chaired numerous Economic Alliance development groups for several years. She has also worked as the Senior Account Manager at Meador Staffing Services for more than 15 years.
As Senior Account Manager at Meador Staffing’s Deer Park location, she oversees and directs all sales and revenue-generating activities. She assists with developing new business, maintaining existing accounts, and supervising marketing efforts to ensure the company meets its objectives.
Speaking about her experience at Meador Staffing, Kristi says that she enjoys learning from her clients and discovering how their products and services impact and bring value to the Houston area.
Meador Staffing Services opened its doors in 1968. It was initially known as Meador-Brady Personnel Services, Inc. and was headed by a pair of HR professionals from Houston.
The company was renamed Meador Staffing Services in 1997, taking on a new name to better represent its extensive services — including direct hire, contract, and temporary staffing services. The agency has grown significantly since its founding, with six locations throughout Houston.
Meador currently works with job seekers and employers in several industries, including administration, engineering, supply chain and logistics, finance and accounting, C-level and leadership, and human resources.
The agency is proud to be recognized as a community leader and is equally proud of the positive impact employees like Kristi Claypool are making.
Other Meador Staffing employees also attended and were recognized at the Economic Alliance’s gala, including the agency’s president, Melinda Torrison, who was celebrated as the City of Pasadena’s Citizen of the Year.
Those who want to connect with Kristi Claypool, Melinda Torrison, and the rest of the Meador Staffing Services team can find them through the company’s website: https://meador.com/.
