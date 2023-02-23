Hope for Cuba Foundation Founder and President Jorge Ignacio Fernandez meets with Senator Chris Dodd

Hope for Cuba Advisory Council member & Winston & Strawn counsel Thomas Trimble, HFC Founder Jorge Ignacio Fernandez, Senator Chris Dodd, HFC Executive Director John Howard, and US State Department Cuba region officer Hope For Cuba Foundation

Hope for Cuba Foundation met with former Senator Chris Dodd, who was recently appointed as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas.

I am very pleased that President Biden appointed his long term former Senate colleague.” — Jorge Ignacio Fernandez

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Jorge Ignacio Fernandez, Founder & President of the Hope for Cuba Foundation met with former Senator Chris Dodd, who was recently appointed as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas. This meeting was to discuss the role Hope For Cuba is playing in helping the people of Cuba become more independent via humanitarian initiatives including supporting entrepreneurship.

“I am very pleased that President Biden appointed his long term former Senate colleague that has such a strong background in dealing with the Americas and is highly respected by all leaders from this region.” said Fernandez, “And I think he will be a strong voice in advising the President on the Americas and US relations today, especially with countries like Cuba, and how we can chart a path forward insuring respectful engagement at all times and normal relations with all nations in the Americas.”

About Hope For Cuba Foundation:

Hope For Cuba is a non-profit humanitarian organization. Its key purposes include providing humanitarian aid to the Cuban people, conducting humanitarian projects related to health and medical matters, promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities, expanding cultural exchanges, encouraging scientific research collaboration, and supporting a path to achieving full normalization of relations.

You can learn more about the foundation at www.hopeforCuba.org