Civitas Resources partners with Clean Connect AI Inc. for emissions detection and operational intelligence
We’re constantly leveraging the latest technology, particularly around air emissions, to fulfill our carbon neutral commitment and lessen impacts”WINDSOR, CO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Connect AI Inc. today announced that Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) has chosen Clean Connect AI Autonomous365 computer vision suite to help automate its emissions monitoring and air quality protection efforts. Civitas has already launched the cutting edge technology at its sites with more on the way.
— Kathy Steerman, Civitas’ Director of Air Programs
“Civitas Resources has been an integral partner for the Clean Connect AI ecosystem. We are thrilled to work together in our mission to continue to identify and address leaks and reduce our industry’s emissions,” says Luke Coats, co-founder of CleanConnect.ai.
Clean Connect is the only government approved solution on the market that allows producers to replace their manual LDAR inspections with autonomous LDAR. Enabling the entire Autonomous365 Suite unlocks autonomous operations.
“Our commitment to environmental sustainability drives our corporate culture and ESG goals across the entire organization,” says Kathy Steerman, Civitas’ Director of Air Programs. “We’re constantly leveraging the latest technology, particularly around air emissions, to fulfill our carbon neutral commitment and lessen impacts.”
The Autonomous365 computer vision suite solves numerous operational & environmental problems including autonomous LDAR, PPE detection, fire & smoke detection, ECD monitoring, compressor monitoring, tank-level monitoring, autonomous gate guard, and much more.
About Civitas Resources, Inc.
Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit https://civitasresources.com/
About Clean Connect AI
Clean Connect AI is a hardware enabled SaaS technology provider focused on leveraging vision systems to create autonomous operations in the energy industry. By delivering a full suite of growing purpose-based applications, Clean Connect can deliver increased efficiency, reduced emissions, manage-by-exception, and lower costs to operations and ESG. Clean Connect AI stacks additional value by providing producers the ability to prove their emissions inventory with Prove Zero creating an immutable chain to prove their methane and emissions intensity.
