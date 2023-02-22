Submit Release
Bartlett Man Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has led to the arrest of an in-home care worker accused of submitting false time sheets.

On June 29, 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for numerous TennCare patients.  During the investigation, it was determined Edwin Hendrix, of Bartlett, was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets.  Between June 2020 and December 2021, Hendrix is believed to have submitted 37 claims of overlapping caregiver services for multiple patients in Shelby County.

On February 14th, an arrest warrant was issued for Hendrix (DOB: 8/13/75) on charges of TennCare Fraud and Theft between $2,500 and $10,000.  On February 21st, Hendrix surrendered to authorities.  He was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

