EvGateway partners with Hubject to provide eRoaming and Plug&Charge for electric vehicle drivers in North America
EvGateway is joining the intercharge network and Plug&Charge ecosystem to enable effortless charging across North America and Europe.BERLIN, GERMANY, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent announcement of the final minimum standards for federal funding of EV infrastructure through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program in the US, Hubject and EvGateway announce their partnership spanning North America and Europe.
Their shared goal is to set up EV charging infrastructure for the mass adoption of electric vehicles. EvGateway provides turn-key solutions needed to manage EV charging infrastructure for optimal use. By utilizing the full extent of Hubject’s eRoaming and Plug&Charge services, EvGateway simplifies both authentication and authorization processes for their customers.
“As providers of turn-key solutions for EV charging infrastructure, we are looking to create a seamless, and accessible charging experience for our customers from both private and commercial sectors,” says Reddy Marry, CEO of EvGateway.
“Our customers in the United States as well as in international markets including Latin America, Europe, and Asia will benefit from this partnership immensely. We will be able to help accelerate eMobility adoption by creating an easy-to-use charging ecosystem through Hubject’s eRoaming and Plug&Charge offerings.”
By collaborating with Hubject and joining the intercharge network, EvGateway guarantees full interoperability for their charging solutions. EV drivers holding a EvGateway contract will now be able to charge at any charging station connected to the expansive eRoaming network, thus guaranteeing seamless access to charging across borders. With more than 500,000 connected charging points and over 1,250 B2B partners, the intercharge network enables eRoaming across the globe and enables borderless charging for EV drivers.
“We are glad to welcome a strong strategic partner in EvGateway to collaborate with us on the expansion of eRoaming and Plug&Charge in North America and beyond. Together we are building a futureproof eMobility ecosystem based on interoperability and accessibility,” says Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America.
By joining the ever-expanding Plug&Charge ecosystem, EvGateway is preemptively fulfilling part of the NEVI requirements. Hubject’s Plug&Charge solution is based on the ISO 15118 standard for secure communication between electric vehicles and charging stations, and fully automates the authentication process.
By enabling Hubject’s Plug&Charge solution and joining the intercharge network, EvGateway is meeting the requirements the US government has set towards the creation of a national network of convenient, reliableEV chargers. They are committing to building an EV charging infrastructure that will benefit EV drivers in any sector and push the adoption of eMobility across North America and Europe.
