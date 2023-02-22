Alternative investment conference aims to break down barriers in banking - SEO London

A new style of Alternative Investment Conference (AICON) is to be held on 23rd February 2023 at RIBA in London - from leading DEI charity, SEO London.

To improve diversity in the finance sector, we must showcase our brightest & best voices from underrepresented groups. At AICON, they will take centre stage, highlighting the amazing diverse talent.” — Nathalie Richards, CEO of SEO London and host of AICON