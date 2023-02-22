Alternative investment conference aims to break down barriers in banking - SEO London
A new style of Alternative Investment Conference (AICON) is to be held on 23rd February 2023 at RIBA in London - from leading DEI charity, SEO London.
To improve diversity in the finance sector, we must showcase our brightest & best voices from underrepresented groups. At AICON, they will take centre stage, highlighting the amazing diverse talent.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new style of Alternative Investment Conference (AICON) is to be held on 23rd February 2023 at RIBA in London. The event from a leading UK Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) charity, SEO London, is designed to increase access and career development for professionals from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in the alternative investment space.
— Nathalie Richards, CEO of SEO London and host of AICON
Discussing the need to raise the profile of underrepresented groups in the investment careers arena, Nathalie Richards, CEO of SEO London, and host of AICON said: “To improve diversity in the finance sector, we need to showcase our brightest and best voices from underrepresented groups within the industry. At AICON, they will take centre stage, highlighting the amazing diverse talent within the industry and providing them with the expert insights and networks to further accelerate their careers.”
The conference line up will include keynote speaker Nic Humphries, executive chairman of Hg Capital, in conversation with Lynn Akashi, founding partner and chief strategy officer of Zetland Capital, in a keynote fireside chat.
SEO London alumni, Nishi Somaiya, who is now a partner and global co-head of growth equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, will help to inspire the next generation through her participation in an expert panel on growth equity and navigating the tech landscape. Dana Haimoff, Managing Director at JP Morgan Asset Management, will help moderate a panel on opportunities and challenges within Private Equity.
The inaugural half-day event will include expert insights from industry leaders across private equity, growth equity, credit, real estate, impact investing, emerging markets and will also provide networking opportunities within the alternative investments industry.
Nathalie continues: “It’s encouraging to have so many people signed up to attend our first AICON and I think it shows how far the industry has come in taking the diversity and inclusion agenda seriously. There is still a long way to go to make the finance sector representative of the UK population, however, we hope the conference and the talented speakers on the day will help inspire more positive changes.”
SEO London (Sponsors for Educational Opportunity Ltd) is a UK-registered charity delivering superior educational, training and mentoring support to young people from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds.
To find out more about the conference please visit www.seo-london.org/aicon-london
