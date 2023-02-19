THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF SUNSEEKER GULF WILL TURN HEADS AT DUBAI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW
1 -5 March 2023, Stand: MD-41 Sunseeker Gulf launch sees their floating stand alongside the Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht XPS at the show.
Sunseeker Gulf is excited to launch at the Dubai International Boat Show and our experienced team will be on hand to share their extensive knowledge with visitors to the show.”DUBAI, UAE, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF SUNSEEKER GULF WILL TURN HEADS AT DUBAI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW 1 -5 March 2023, Stand: MD-41
— John Bush, Co-founder Sunseeker Gulf
(19th February 2023, Dubai) Sunseeker Gulf will be turning heads at their official launch at the Dubai International Boat Show from March 1-5 2023. The Sunseeker Gulf official launch sees their floating stand at the show, sitting alongside the impressive Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht XPS.
Talking about the show, John Bush, Co-Founder of Sunseeker Gulf, said:
"Sunseeker Gulf is excited to officially launch at the highly anticipated Dubai International Boat Show. Sunseeker Gulf’s experienced team will be on hand to share their extensive knowledge with trade and consumer visitors to the show at Dubai Harbour, the new regional hub for yachting.”
The five-day boat show is hosted at the Dubai Harbour, an extraordinary seafront district and now the largest marina in the Middle East with over 700 berths – some able to host mega yachts up to 160m/525ft in length.
Brett Noble, Co-Founder of Sunseeker Gulf, added:
“Sunseeker Gulf will also be displaying one of the most admirable models on the market today, the Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht XPS, and the Sunseeker Gulf team look forward to welcoming visitors at the show.”
Sean Robertson, Sales & Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, commented:
“We are thrilled to present Sunseeker to the Middle East market with such strength in the distributor group. Sunseeker Gulf are sales experts and their knowledge in marine will propel Sunseeker to extraordinary new heights. We have seen great growth in Dubai, with interest in models up to 100 feet and Saudi Arabia is the next big market for us.”
Visitors to the Sunseeker Gulf stand can view the Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht XPS which boasts many unique features and sets a new standard in the ultimate luxury maritime lifestyle. Visit Sunseeker Gulf on stand MD-41 at the Dubai International Boat Show or contact 00971521315555 for further information.
