HDBank wins 4 global awards for service quality

VIETNAM, February 22 -

HCM CITY — The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has won four international awards for the products and services it offers in the domestic and international markets.

It received the “Best loan offerings for SMEs in 2022,” “Best credit card offerings in Vietnam 2022” and “Best Customer Service Bank Vietnam 2022”(from UK financial publication The Global Economics and UAE-based Global Business Magazine).

The other award for “Best domestic bank Vietnam 2022” was from the US’s World Economic Magazine.

Last year HDBank reported its “best ever” results with pre-tax profit jumping to VNĐ10.27 trillion (US$435.8 million) and total operating income topping VNĐ21.97 trillion ($933 million).

As of December 31 last year its total assets were also at an all-time high of more than VNĐ416 trillion ($17.7 billion).

Its revenue from services surged by 53 per cent to nearly VNĐ2.957 trillion.

Its card, services and digital banking businesses were also solid performers.

Bancassurance revenues doubled, placing it among the industry leaders.

The total number of credit cards it issued quadrupled while their transaction value nearly tripled, and the number of e-banking customers increased by 208 per cent and their transactions by 97 per cent.

It is one of the few banks with an exclusive bancassurance partner.

This year it hopes to complete the selection in order to improve productivity and net fee income.

Its management said that in the next five years the bank would maintain its high growth rate of more than 25 per cent. — VNS