401k Averages Book Finds 401(k) Partcipant Investment Fees Declined 3%

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new release of the 401k Averages Book 23rd Edition shows total investment costs declined between 0.02%-0.05% from last year, with the average representing a decrease of 0.03%. "Investment related fees, which are paid by participants, continued to decline in 2022. The benefits of the trend in lower investment fees will pay significant dividends to participant balances in the long run," said Joseph W. Valletta author of the 401k Averages Book.

The book of averages found small retirement plan (50 participants/$5,000,000 assets) fees declined from 1.12% to 1.09%. Since 2018 small plan total plan costs have dropped 0.08% from 1.17%. "We are encouraged to see fees continue to decline for participants in small 401(k) plans. Small business employers have a lot on their plate with deciphering Secure 2.0, but small tweaks to their plan's investment menu and fees can generate significant savings for their employees," said Valletta.

401k Averages Book Key Findings:

Smaller plans pay higher fees than large plans: A small plan with $5,000,000 in assets costs 1.09%, while the plan with $50,000,000 in assets is 0.81%.

in assets costs 1.09%, while the plan with in assets is 0.81%. Plans with smaller average account balances pay more than those with larger balances: A $20,000,000 plan with 2,000 participants has an average total plan cost of 1.17%, while a $20,000,000 plan with 200 participants has an average total plan cost of 0.91%.

plan with 2,000 participants has an average total plan cost of 1.17%, while a plan with 200 participants has an average total plan cost of 0.91%. Large 401(k) Plan Fees: Large retirement plan (1,000 participants/ $50,000,000 assets) fees declined from 0.88% to 0.85% over the past year and are down from 0.95% in 2017.

assets) fees declined from 0.88% to 0.85% over the past year and are down from 0.95% in 2017. Small 401(k) Plan Fees: Small retirement plan (50 participants/ $5,000,000 assets) fees declined from 1.12% to 1.09% over the past year and are down from 1.18% in 2017.

assets) fees declined from 1.12% to 1.09% over the past year and are down from 1.18% in 2017. Investment fees continue to decline: All scenarios saw a year over year decrease in total investment costs ranging between 0.02%-0.05%, with the average representing a decrease of 0.03%.

Wide range between high and low-cost providers: The range of cost is greatest within the small plan market. The range of a plan with $1,000,000 in assets and 100 participants ( $10,000 average account balance) is 0.69% to 2.67%.

Included in the Book:

Twenty-four sections with charts detailing average 401(k) fees for plans with 10, 25, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000 and 2000 participants.

The 401k Averages Book includes three easy to read infographics illustrating small plan costs. Each infographic shows the 5-year trend of plan costs, range of participant costs and other key data points.

About 401k Averages Book

Published since 1995, the 401k Averages Book (http://www.401ksource.com) is the only resource book available for non-biased, comparative 401(k) average cost information. It's designed to provide financial professionals with essential 401(k) cost information needed to determine if their 401(k) plan costs are above or below average. The 23rd Edition of the 401k Averages Book is available for $95 and can be purchased by calling (888) 401-3089 or online at http://www.401ksource.com.

