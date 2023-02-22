Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.27 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. PCLB today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable March 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2023. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $1.08 per share.

