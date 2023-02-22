Media advisory - Minister St-Onge to visit cleantech company specializing in battery materials
CANDIAC, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will tour the facilities of clean technology company Nano One Materials.
During the site visit, Minister St-Onge will be joined by Denis Geoffroy, Chief Commercialization Officer of Nano One, to discuss business solutions to environmental challenges, while also highlighting how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian companies in achieving business growth and helping Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time:
11:15 am (ET)
Location:
Nano One Materials Corp.
Commercialization Hub
280 Liberté Avenue
Candiac, Québec
