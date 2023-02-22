Submit Release
Media advisory - Minister St-Onge to visit cleantech company specializing in battery materials

CANDIAC, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will tour the facilities of clean technology company Nano One Materials.

During the site visit, Minister St-Onge will be joined by Denis Geoffroy, Chief Commercialization Officer of Nano One, to discuss business solutions to environmental challenges, while also highlighting how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian companies in achieving business growth and helping Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Thursday, February 23, 2023


Time:

11:15 am (ET)


Location:

Nano One Materials Corp.

Commercialization Hub

280 Liberté Avenue

Candiac, Québec

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

