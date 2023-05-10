Mainsaver Introduces SaaS Version of Popular CMMS Software
Mainsaver Cloud, now available for beta testing, provides a reliable maintenance management solution at an affordable price
Mainsaver's new cloud-based CMMS is impressive. It has the power of a full-scale enterprise asset management solution in a simple, easy-to-use web-based platform maintenance teams can access anywhere.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainsaver, a long-term leader in enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS), today introduced the beta release of Mainsaver Cloud, a new SaaS version of the company’s popular software.
— Joe Grassi, CMMS Consultant, Grassi & Associates
Designed using insights gained from decades of real-world experience in critical infrastructure, plant, and facility maintenance, Mainsaver Cloud provides an efficient, easy-to-use, and reliable CMMS platform to manage work orders, tackle preventative maintenance, handle purchasing and spare parts inventories, and make data-driven decisions about assets and resources.
“Mainsaver Cloud is built on 39 years of experience helping thousands of companies, large and small, achieve their maintenance and operations goals,” said Dave Shlager, CEO of Mainsaver. “That experience is invaluable when you need to streamline maintenance management, reduce downtime, improve productivity, or control costs. It’s evident in the detailed design work that went into this new product, and in how we approach implementation and ongoing support.”
"Mainsaver's new cloud-based CMMS is impressive," said Joe Grassi, CMMS Consultant at Grassi and Associates. "It has the power of a full-scale enterprise asset management solution in a simple, easy-to-use web-based platform that maintenance teams can access anywhere. My free trial of the beta release was seamless and easy, with great system performance. The processes for creating and managing assets, work orders, and preventive maintenance were simple and straightforward, with plenty of options available to tailor a process to an individual company's needs. I was particularly impressed by the little details, like the inclusion of an asset-type template, which many CMMS solutions miss. The depth of Mainsaver's experience is evident in the design of Mainsaver Cloud."
Designed for Needs of Critical Infrastructure
Mainsaver Cloud offers an industry-proven toolset with an intuitive interface that maintenance teams can access anywhere on the web. The cloud-based platform was designed to meet the security, data integrity, and performance needs of the most demanding clients in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, food processing, medical technology, and other industries.
CMMS Pricing
Affordably priced for small and medium-sized businesses, Mainsaver Cloud has all the key features world-class maintenance organizations need in a comprehensive package that includes work order management, preventive maintenance, spare parts inventories, and vendor management. Subscriptions start at $49 per user per month for an annual license.
Free Trial
A 14-day free trial of Mainsaver Cloud CMMS is now available for maintenance professionals in the United States and Canada at mainsaver.com/free-trial.
Backed by the most experienced team in the industry, Mainsaver Cloud is designed to be easy and cost-effective to implement.
About Mainsaver
Streamline maintenance management, improve productivity, and reduce downtime with Mainsaver, the enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider with a 39-year track record on the plant floor. Founded in 1983, Mainsaver delivers trustworthy maintenance management solutions for the most strenuous environments from critical infrastructure to medical technology. Headquartered in San Diego, Mainsaver serves a global market directly and through a network of channel partners.
