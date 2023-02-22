2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents The Good and the Bad Witch by Gloria Maya

A spellbinding book that teaches the difference between good and bad will be brewing at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to teach our young ones the difference between the good and the bad than throwing in witches in the mix? Get ready to brew up some magic and spellbinding fun as Authors Press presents The Good and the Bad Witch penned by a remarkable mother of 4 and author at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books this coming March 4-5, 2023.

This book takes readers on the adventures of the two kinds of witches and a wild ride where the good, the bad and the hilarious collide. Aside from being a witty and fast-paced children’s book that will leave the young ones wanting more, the work is also packed with adorable and pretty images of each story— sealing the deal of it being the perfect bedtime story book.

The author, Gloria Maya, was born in Mexico and is proud of having a Hispanic heritage. Maya’s early childhood and work experience revolves around healthcare, education and transportation. Maya’s youngest son inspired her to pen this bedtime story.

Copies of the book are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

PRESS RELEASE | TUCSON BOOK FAIR 2023

The Good and the Bad Witch

Written by Gloria Maya

