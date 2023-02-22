33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival Announces Winning Films
Screenings Were Held at Theatres in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach, and Boynton Beach as well as Virtually This YearBOYNTON BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three weeks of celebrating the best of Jewish cinema at the 33rd Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival (PBJFF), the Mandel JCC today announced this year’s winning films. This year’s festival kicked off on January 30, 2023 and lasted through February 18, 2023. The 44 featured films were shown at theaters in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach and Boynton Beach, as well as virtually. Several films also made their Palm Beach County, Florida, United States, and North America premieres at the Palm Beach festival.
The winning films, which were voted on by the audience, are as follows:
Documentary Film:
#1 Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen
#2 The Levys of Monticello
#3 The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief
Feature Film:
#1 March ‘68
#2 Valiant Hearts
#3 America
Short Film:
#1 The Victorias
#2 TIED: Miss and Light Inside the Darkness
#3 Favorite Daughter
There was drama, romance, comedy and suspense galore in this year’s international selection of films, which explored the Jewish experience and the diversity of the community around the globe. The 44 featured films encompass diverse themes, including Jewish issues, Jewish achievement and valor, modern Israeli life, and Jewish culture, arts, and history.
About the Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival
The Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring the finest examples of cinema from around the world to South Florida. The chosen films are as diverse as the community. Some focus on Jewish issues, others spotlight Jewish achievement and valor; still others document Jewish culture, arts, and history. All of our films celebrate the Jewish experience and the diversity of the community. Founded in1990, the festival continues to grow and evolve as we continue to expand our selection of narrative features, shorts films and documentaries to reflect the interests of our audience.
About the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches
The mission of the Mandel JCC is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The organization’s top priorities include: Connecting families to Jewish life; Healthy living; High-quality Jewish cultural arts; Connecting people to Israel; and Reaching out to the broader community. The Mandel JCC of the Palm Beach Beaches has two locations: Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach. Learn more by visiting JCConline.com.
