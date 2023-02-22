33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival Announces Winning Films

PBJFF Logo

Mandel JCC Logo

PBJFF Audience in Jupiter

PBJFF Audience in Boynton Beach

PBJFF Jesse Rosen

Screenings Were Held at Theatres in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach, and Boynton Beach as well as Virtually This Year

BOYNTON BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three weeks of celebrating the best of Jewish cinema at the 33rd Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival (PBJFF), the Mandel JCC today announced this year’s winning films. This year’s festival kicked off on January 30, 2023 and lasted through February 18, 2023. The 44 featured films were shown at theaters in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach and Boynton Beach, as well as virtually. Several films also made their Palm Beach County, Florida, United States, and North America premieres at the Palm Beach festival.

The winning films, which were voted on by the audience, are as follows:

Documentary Film:
#1 Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen
#2 The Levys of Monticello
#3 The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief

Feature Film:
#1 March ‘68
#2 Valiant Hearts
#3 America

Short Film:
#1 The Victorias
#2 TIED: Miss and Light Inside the Darkness
#3 Favorite Daughter

There was drama, romance, comedy and suspense galore in this year’s international selection of films, which explored the Jewish experience and the diversity of the community around the globe. The 44 featured films encompass diverse themes, including Jewish issues, Jewish achievement and valor, modern Israeli life, and Jewish culture, arts, and history.

About the Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival
The Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring the finest examples of cinema from around the world to South Florida. The chosen films are as diverse as the community. Some focus on Jewish issues, others spotlight Jewish achievement and valor; still others document Jewish culture, arts, and history. All of our films celebrate the Jewish experience and the diversity of the community. Founded in1990, the festival continues to grow and evolve as we continue to expand our selection of narrative features, shorts films and documentaries to reflect the interests of our audience.

About the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches
The mission of the Mandel JCC is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The organization’s top priorities include: Connecting families to Jewish life; Healthy living; High-quality Jewish cultural arts; Connecting people to Israel; and Reaching out to the broader community. The Mandel JCC of the Palm Beach Beaches has two locations: Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach. Learn more by visiting JCConline.com.

Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+ +1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival Announces Winning Films

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+ +1 5613109921
Company/Organization
BlueIvy Communications
2007 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
United States
+1 410-300-4102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Slash Fitness Voted "Best Gym in Palm Beach County 2023"
33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival Announces Winning Films
RECORD BREAKING FUNDRAISING FOR THE 19TH ANNUAL ALPERT JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE “NO EXCUSE FOR ABUSE” EVENING
View All Stories From This Author