New Children’s Book Shines Light into the Darkness of the Ukraine War

Ukrainian Air: How Sunny Sonechko WON by Olya Samilenko
A reminder that Ukrainian culture will prosper with the reconstruction of our beautiful homeland. Long live all Grannies!”UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month marks the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. As awful as the situation is, it’s inevitable that our children are being exposed as well. How can we explain what we struggle to comprehend ourselves? This is where author Olya Samilenko’s new book, Ukrainian Air: How Sunny Sonechko WON, comes in. Created for children ages 3-10, Ukrainian Air helps explain the war and will appeal not only to our children, but Ukrainian children too. Net proceeds on this book's sales will go toward the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The narrative tells of Sunny Sonechko, who melts the snow and pours warmth and love on the flowers, making them grow strong and tall. The setting is the tiny village of Valky in Eastern Ukraine, the center of Russia’s attacks over the past year. When a storm cloud, resembling the big Russian bully, covers the village in darkness, the sunflowers rise in a wall to defend their home.
The rich traditions of Eastern Ukrainian folklore and contemporary village life are echoed in the rhymes and illustrations, including the love for grandmothers who cultivate and consume the national flower of Ukraine, the sunflower.
The book places Ukraine's tragedy in historical perspective, showing that reconstruction and prosperity follow the storm. It thus creates hope for the future. Children, those safe at home in the West as well as those still in Ukraine, will be reminded that eventually, Good prevails. Ukrainian Air is a blessing for parents struggling to explain the destruction and violence their children hear about in school and on TV, as well as those looking for a deeper understanding of Ukraine, its people and their unyielding love for Country.
Ukrainian Air: How Sunny Sonechko WON is the first in the author's picture book series about contemporary rural life. A poetic story integrated with colorful illustrations and a picture glossary displays a unique cultural geography. Readers will smell the aromas, witness details, feel emotions and realize they have more in common with Ukrainians than they imagined. Children's libraries will find these picture books enhance mutual understanding and empathy.
"An inspiring tale to delight children and adults alike. Discover mouth-watering dishes, Cossack costumes and Ukrainian Spring." — Maria Olujic, Ph.D., Montessori practitioner
"A tribute to keeping hope alive through the gift of Light." — Inna Bayer, Bayer Ballet Academy
Ukraine Air is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Author Dr. Olya Samilenko worked for the U.S. Commission on the Ukraine Famine of 1932-33. She later directed the Goucher-College/Johns Hopkins University Cooperative Program in Russian.
Illustrator Nataliia Tonyeva is a graphic designer from Ukraine who lives in the United States. With a career creating illustrations for websites and applications, moving to illustrating a children's book has been a long-held dream now achieved.
