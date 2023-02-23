ZorroSign Launches New Apple Mobile App for Data Security Built on Blockchain

ZorroSign, Inc. ZorroSign app on iOS

Company Delivering the Best User Experience in Digital Signatures to iOS

We are proud to bring the best user experience in digital signatures to iOS.” — Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in data security solutions built on blockchain, today announced the launch of its next generation iOS mobile application: Upgrading the ZorroSign user experience and user interface with new features, security, compliance and system updates. The company’s goal is to ensure the ZorroSign app is the most intuitive and user-friendly digital signature experience available.

ZorroSign iOS V 1.0 is available in the AppStore at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/zorrosign/id1670346379

With ZorroSign, Apple device users can:

• Z-Sign documents from anywhere, anytime

• Quickly tag and send documents for others to Z-Sign

• Track documents shared for digital signatures

• Authenticate users and validate documents across contract lifecycles

• Use Z-Vault to store and immutably manage documents on blockchain

“We are proud to bring the best user experience in digital signatures to iOS,” said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign. “We were the first to bring blockchain to the digital signature market, then we added patented fraud prevention, AI/ML form completion, and advanced identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) features. And now ZorroSign has updated our entire user interface to deliver a seamless experience in signing digital documents, storing digital documents on blockchain, managing digital workflows, and securing digital transactions around the world.”

ZorroSign's data security platform was built on private, permissioned Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology—now includes options for public, permissionless Provenance Blockchain—and unites digital signatures, IDaaS, contract lifecycle management (CLM), privacy compliance, patented fraud prevention, user authentication, and document validation to efficiently address the challenges of electronic document privacy and security.

ZorroSign customers span education, financial services, government, information technology, legal services, real estate, and other industries around the globe. No other digital signature solution delivers these critical features in one technology platform with consumption-based pricing for software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.

The new user experience on Apple devices includes the ability to sign documents anywhere, anytime; view documents; view inbox (including Completed, In Process, Rejected, Shared with Me, and Scanned Token documents); use an address book of contacts; configure business and user profiles; create seals and signatures; access Z-Vault; and much more.

To learn more about ZorroSign’s next generation user experience and start a free trial on this data security platform built on blockchain, visit zorrosign.com/new

To download the ZorroSign iOS app in the AppStore, visit apps.apple.com/us/app/zorrosign/id1670346379

###

About ZorroSign

ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior privacy and security. Governments, businesses, organizations and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard their digital documents and to provide an immutable chain of custody for their digital transactions. The company’s data security platform integrates multiple blockchains (Hyperledger Fabric and Provenance Blockchain), digital signatures (Z-Sign), automated compliance (Z-Flow), intelligent forms (Z-Fill), document storage (Z-Vault), patented fraud prevention (Z-Forensics), user authentication and document verification (Z-Verify), identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), and so much more. When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Block It Down! To learn more visit zorrosign.com