Zoned Properties Announces New Brokerage Office in Florida

Zoned Properties, is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis. The company announced the launch of its new brokerage office in Florida where April Rodriguez will serve as Designated Broker.

April Rodriguez brings more than 20 years experience in the Florida real estate market to the Zoned Properties team. Pairing her expertise with Zoned Properties’ intel will make it possible for companies in Florida to find compliant and properly zoned properties.