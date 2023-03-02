Submit Release
Former U.S Senate John Connor and Khadijah T Muhammad

Must Read Book: “Life, Liberty and Injustice Education Bullying and Hate Crimes” By Author and former NAACP Chapter President Khadijah Tiya Muhammad

“For Better days to come, no matter what race, religion language and gender. We will rise together.””
— Khadijah Tiya Muhammad
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must Read Book "Life, Liberty and injustice Education Bullying and Hate Crimes" By Author and former NAACP Chapter President Khadijah Tiya Muhammad Avalible Now on all platorms. For Woman's History month, We are highlighting Ms. Khadijah T. Muhammad she is a published author, Visionary, motivational keynote speaker and spiritual leader. She is currently working locally & globally for the betterment of people’s growth and awareness. This is a universal book to help educators, community advocates, police and law enforcement and any one in need of a resource that sheds light to mental health, bullying, education and hates crimes. In these everchanging times when Our world is in desperate need of repair and help here is an easy read resource book to help us to understand the impact one woman can have on the world when we stand up for Life, Liberty and injustice. The purpose of this book is to bring awareness to the problems with which we currently experience within our homes, jobs, communities, cities and ultimately the world.

Her Mission statement reads “For Better days to come, no matter what race, religion language and gender. We will rise together.” Which is illustrated in this book.

She is currently available for speaking engagement and on call for national emergency situations.

