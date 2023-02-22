CAPTIVATING WORLDS ANNOUNCES NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Captivating Worlds proudly announces the recent opening of its fourth experience, Deep Underground.”NEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captivating Worlds proudly announces the recent opening of its fourth experience, Deep Underground. Captivating Worlds offers real life puzzle/escape rooms where friends, families, co-workers, and teams of all kind work together to solve mysteries, puzzles and games before the time runs out.
— David Kazan
Our newest escape room in the Columbus area is a unique immersive adventure that uses extensive theming and creative technology to produce an adrenaline-packed experience. In Deep Underground, participants prepare to tour an abandoned coal mine and learn about the devastating story of why it closed years ago. As the tour begins, things go completely “off the rails”. Participants then find themselves on an urgent journey through the tunnels of an unpredictable, abandoned mine world.
Captivating Worlds has garnered over 360 5-star Google reviews in the short time the business has been open. Those who have played Deep Underground have loved their experience:
“Deep Underground is a masterpiece! Awesome!”
“This is the most immersive, detailed, and fun escape room I have ever done!”
“The best: combining fun with technology.”
“This place is 5 levels above any other escape room experience”
Captivating Worlds’ offers the “next level” in puzzle/escape rooms by incorporating next generation technology and unique special effects to create truly immersive adventures. Deep Underground is the newest of the four experiences now available for booking with a fifth experience expected to open in late 2023. Captivating Worlds offers experiences at their facility, as well as on-site experiences for Corporate and other business groups of 50 or more.
The 5,600 sq ft Captivating Worlds facility is located on New Albany Rd W, just off 161 in the Market District plaza between Roosters and Panera Bread. Captivating Worlds is a locally-owned, independent entertainment business which offers unique themes, next generation technology and immersive experiences to groups large and small.
Corporate packages are available that can include conference room and team building and team development add-ons. Teams from JP Morgan Chase, Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Discover, the Ohio State University, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital as well as from many other local companies have enjoyed team experiences at Captivating Worlds. To learn more or to book, visit https://captivatingworlds.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Captivating Worlds at 614-245-4058 or email booking@captivatingworlds.com
David R Kazan
Captivating Worlds LLC
+1 614-245-4058
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook