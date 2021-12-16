Captivating Worlds Announces New Experience
Immersive Puzzle/Escape Room Complex Opens Welcome to the MachineNEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captivating Worlds proudly announces the recent opening of its third experience, "Welcome to the Machine". Captivating Worlds offers real life puzzle/escape rooms where friends, families, co-workers, and teams of all kind work together to solve mysteries, puzzles and games before the time runs out.
Our newest escape room in Columbus is a unique immersive adventure that uses deep theming with creative technology to induce an adrenaline-packed experience. Exclusive to Captivating Worlds, "Welcome to the Machine" brings participants into the story of a scientist’s descent into madness and anarchy. The experience starts with your careful exploration of the unique surroundings, but soon takes you on an urgent journey into an unexpected world.
Captivating Worlds has garnered over 270 5-star reviews in the short time the business has been open. Those who have played "Welcome to the Machine" have raved about their experience:
“It was challenging, fun and a full hour adrenaline rush!”
“From theming to creativity of puzzles to pacing and inclusion of tech, it was an amazing adventure.”
“Very realistic and extremely well-crafted”
Captivating Worlds’ offers the “next level” in puzzle/escape rooms by incorporating next generation technology and unique special effects to create truly immersive experiences. "Welcome to the Machine" is the newest of the three highly-rated experiences currently available with at least two more expected to open in 2022. Captivating Worlds will offer 5 or 6 experiences at their facility, as well as other products they can bring on-site to Corporate and other business groups of 50 or more.
Captivating Worlds is located on New Albany Rd W, just off 161 in the Market District plaza between Roosters and Panera Bread. Captivating Worlds is a locally-owned, independent entertainment business which offers unique themes, next generation technology and immersive experiences to groups large and small. Corporate packages are available that can include conference room and team building and team development add-ons. Teams from JP Morgan Chase, Abercrombie & Fitch, Sheetz, and Discover as well as many local companies have enjoyed team experiences at Captivating Worlds. To learn more or to book, visit captivatingworlds.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Captivating Worlds at 614-245-4058 or email booking@captivatingworlds.com
David R Kazan
Captivating Worlds LLC
+1 614-245-4058
