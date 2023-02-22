Small/Diverse Businesses Can Join Playbook Investors Network Community at Special Pricing and Unlock Growth Potential
EINPresswire.com/ -- Playbook Investor's Network (PIN), a community of entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporations, and investors is excited to announce special pricing for small and diverse-owned businesses to join the PIN Community. This offer will provide these businesses access to resources and expertise that can be transformative for their companies.
"Our goal is to empower startups, small and diverse businesses by providing them with resources and expertise," said Rodney Woods, CEO of Playbook Investor's Network. "At PIN, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive community that supports all of our members in achieving their business goals."
The special pricing includes a 14-day free trial membership, with the cost of $19.99 per month after the trial period. Businesses that choose to pay annually can take advantage of a discounted rate of $150.
Tracy McGrady, retired NBA player and co-founder of PIN, said, "Small, diverse-owned businesses are the backbone of our economy." "PIN allows these businesses to connect with experienced investors and business leaders, access educational resources, and pitch their ideas to investors."
Among its many benefits, PIN members have access to an extensive investor network and a range of educational resources. Members also receive discounts on services and products as well as exclusive events. Inclusion and diversity are core values of PIN, ensuring that all members have equal opportunities to grow.
To take advantage of the special pricing offer for small and diverse-owned businesses to join the PIN Community, interested parties can visit the PIN Community website (www.pincommunity.org) and sign up for the 14-day free trial membership.
About Playbook Investor's Network
Playbook Investor's Network is a community of investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are dedicated to supporting one another in building successful companies. With access to a network of experienced investors and business leaders, educational resources, and opportunities to pitch and connect with potential investors, PIN provides the support and resources that startups and small businesses need to succeed. For more information, visit www.playbookinvestorsnetwork.com.
About PIN Community
The PIN Community is a 501 (c) (3) capital and business educational platform that provides opportunities to connect with subject matter experts, minority/women, LGBTQIA, and veteran-owned enterprises and government businesses and gain valuable knowledge and insight on a broad range of business topics. For more information visit www.pincommunity.org.
###
Carolyn Mosby
